Depression in Bay of Bengal gradually weakening - Met. Dept.

November 22, 2022   07:35 am

The depression, centered at latitude 13.00 N and longitude 81.70 E about 410 km north-northeast of Jaffna over southwest adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal, is highly likely to move west-northwestward towards South Andhra Pradesh and North Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts, the Department of Meteorology says.

It will gradually weaken over the next 12 hours.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Uva province and in Ampara district in the afternoon or at night.

However, mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere in the country.

Sea areas:

The naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant into the deep and shallow sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Trincomalee via Mullaitivu and Southwest Bay of Bengal Sea area for the next 24 hours due to the depression, 410 km north-northeast of Jaffna over southwest adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal.

A few showers are likely in sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Matara via Galle.

The winds will be north-westerly or south-westerly and the speed will be 20-40 kmph. 

The sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Trincomalee via Mullaitivu and from Colombo to Hambantota via Galle and Matara will be fairly rough at times.

