Consular services fees to be revised

The government has decided to revise the rates of consular duties carried out by the Consular Affairs Division of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

Accordingly, the revised charges will come into effect from January 01, 2023, and the relevant gazette notification has reportedly been issued revising the charges related to consular services performed by the Consular Division of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and its regional offices.

Hence, the charges of certifying examination certificates have been increased from Rs. 500 up to Rs. 800, whilst the fee for certifying the authenticity of any document issued by the Government of Sri Lanka to a foreign national, which prevailed at Rs. 1,500 will be increased up to Rs. 3,000.

Moreover, the fees for certification of electronic documents by Sri Lankan embassies or embassy offices in foreign countries have also been increased from January 01, next year.

Fees for registering and issuing a birth certificate, death registration fees, marriage registration fees as well as certificate fees for proving the legality of documents have reportedly been hiked.