Budget 2023: Vote on second reading today

Budget 2023: Vote on second reading today

November 22, 2022   10:10 am

The debate on the Second Reading of the Appropriation Bill for the fiscal year 2023 has commenced in Parliament.

Parliament Sittings commenced today (22) at 09.30 a.m. and from 09.30 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. the Second Reading debate on 2023 Appropriation Bill (Seventh Allotted Day) will be held.

Accordingly, the Vote on the Second Reading will be held at 5.00 p.m.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe, in his capacity as the Minister of Finance, presented the 2023 Budget to parliament on November 14, aimed at creating long-term stable economic growth.

Accordingly, the vote on the second reading has been scheduled for this evening (Nov 22) at 5.00 p.m.

Meanwhile, the debate on the committee stage of the Appropriation Bill is expected to begin on November 23 and the vote was decided to be held on December 08.

Samagi Jana Balavegaya (SJB) parliamentarian, Tissa Aththanayake has stated that the SJB has decided to vote against the 2023 budget in division on the second reading.

The Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) has also decided to vote against the budget, the General Secretary of the party, Dayasiri Jayasekara said.

Meanwhile, the Jathika Jana Balavegaya will also vote against the budget, according to Tilvin Sliva, the General Secretary of Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP).

MP S.M. Chandrasena has claimed that several MPs led by Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) have decided to support the 2023 budget.

Moreover, MP Vasudeva Nanayakkara stated that the MPs representing ‘Supreme Lanka Coalition’ will vote against the budget.

However the joining TV Derana’s “360” programme last night (Nov 21), the State Minister of Finance, Ranjit Siyambalapitya emphasized that the government will win the vote on the second reading of the budget with a majority of votes.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Siyambalapitiya confident 2023 Budget second reading will be passed

Siyambalapitiya confident 2023 Budget second reading will be passed

Siyambalapitiya confident 2023 Budget second reading will be passed

Demerit point system for driving licences to be introduced next year

Demerit point system for driving licences to be introduced next year

'Aragalaya' is not over yet - IUSF Acting Convenor

'Aragalaya' is not over yet - IUSF Acting Convenor

Dayasiri party discipline applies to all members regardless of seniority

Dayasiri party discipline applies to all members regardless of seniority

Tissa Attanayake says govt trying to receive the people

Tissa Attanayake says govt trying to receive the people

NCPI-based inflation drops to 70.6% in October (English)

NCPI-based inflation drops to 70.6% in October (English)

No decision to remove QR fuel quota system next month - Kanchana (English)

No decision to remove QR fuel quota system next month - Kanchana (English)

Kidney transplant racket operating in Colombo exposed by Ada Derana

Kidney transplant racket operating in Colombo exposed by Ada Derana