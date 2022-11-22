Budget 2023: Vote on second reading today

The debate on the Second Reading of the Appropriation Bill for the fiscal year 2023 has commenced in Parliament.

Parliament Sittings commenced today (22) at 09.30 a.m. and from 09.30 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. the Second Reading debate on 2023 Appropriation Bill (Seventh Allotted Day) will be held.

Accordingly, the Vote on the Second Reading will be held at 5.00 p.m.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe, in his capacity as the Minister of Finance, presented the 2023 Budget to parliament on November 14, aimed at creating long-term stable economic growth.

Meanwhile, the debate on the committee stage of the Appropriation Bill is expected to begin on November 23 and the vote was decided to be held on December 08.

Samagi Jana Balavegaya (SJB) parliamentarian, Tissa Aththanayake has stated that the SJB has decided to vote against the 2023 budget in division on the second reading.

The Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) has also decided to vote against the budget, the General Secretary of the party, Dayasiri Jayasekara said.

Meanwhile, the Jathika Jana Balavegaya will also vote against the budget, according to Tilvin Sliva, the General Secretary of Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP).

MP S.M. Chandrasena has claimed that several MPs led by Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) have decided to support the 2023 budget.

Moreover, MP Vasudeva Nanayakkara stated that the MPs representing ‘Supreme Lanka Coalition’ will vote against the budget.

However the joining TV Derana’s “360” programme last night (Nov 21), the State Minister of Finance, Ranjit Siyambalapitya emphasized that the government will win the vote on the second reading of the budget with a majority of votes.