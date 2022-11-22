Presidential task force to be established prevent use of dangerous and narcotic drugs

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted the approval to appoint a Presidential Task Force to prevent the use of dangerous and narcotic drugs.

The combined cabinet memorandum was tabled by President Ranil Wickremesinghe, in his capacity as the Minister of Defence; the Minister of Justice, Prisons Affairs & Constitutional Reforms, Dr. Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe; and Minister of Public Security Tiran Alles.

This presidential task force will be tasked with identifying, planning and implementing appropriate practical measures to prevent the use of dangerous and narcotic drugs.



The Cabinet of Ministers also gave the nod to revise the national pharmaceutical policy by a committee appointed by the Secretary to the Ministry of Health.

This resolution was furnished by Minister of Health Keheliya Rambukwella.

The government stated that 15 years have elapsed since the national pharmaceutical policy was published in 2005, stressing that it a necessity to revise this policy to cater the concurrent requirements.