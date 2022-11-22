Youth representation in local govt bodies to be increased

November 22, 2022   01:12 pm

The Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs has decided to provide opportunities for the country’s youths by increasing their representation in the decision-making process.

Accordingly, Colombo District MP Premnath C. Dolawatta submitted a private bill to the parliament in this regard.

The government says that it is desirable to increase the representation of youth in local government bodies with the aim of creating an environment where the entire youth community’s advancement and aspirations can be achieved.

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers granted policy approval for the proposal presented by the Minister of Youth Affairs to amend the Provincial Council Elections Ordinance.

Amending the ordinance will make provision for the appointment of youth with regard to not less than 25% of the number of members to be elected according to the first nomination paper, not less than 25% of the number of members to be elected according to the second nomination paper in such a way as to preserve women’s representation as per the existing provisions of the Provincial Council Elections Ordinance.

