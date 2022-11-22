Ministry says circular issued on public employees attire not applicable to teachers

November 22, 2022   03:22 pm

The Ministry of Public Administration says that the circular issued regarding public sector employees reporting to work for government offices wearing suitable attire does not apply to teachers at all.

However, some pictures were circulating on social media that a group of female teachers had attended school dressed in casual attire yesterday (Nov. 21).

When inquired by Ada Derana, Secretary of the Ministry of Public Administration, M. M. P. K. Mayadunna emphasized that the circular was issued with regard to the employees of state institutions and that it is not relevant for school teachers, since the decisions regarding school teachers’ attire are made by the Ministry of Education, not the Ministry of Public Administration.

Nevertheless, the General Secretary of the Ceylon Teachers’ Union (CTU), Joseph Stalin claimed that the circulars issued by the Ministry of Public Administration do apply to teachers as well.

Meanwhile, when Ada Derana made an inquiry from the Ministry of Education regarding the matter, a spokesperson of the ministry mentioned that no information has been received by the ministry officially, regarding teachers attending schools in casual attire as of yet.

