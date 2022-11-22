78,600 intoxicating pills seized in Kalubowila

The officers of Colombo – North Crimes Division have seized around 78,600 intoxicating pills hidden in a house at Kalubowila.

The apprehension has been carried out based on some information uncovered during the interrogations of a suspect who was arrested with 4,800 intoxicating pills yesterday (Nov. 21).

He has been identified as a 47-year-old resident of the Dehiwala area.

The suspect is scheduled to be produced before Maligakanda Magistrate’s Court today (Nov. 22).