Bill to limit candidates election campaign spending to be gazetted

The Cabinet of Ministers has green-lighted the Bill prepared by the legal draftsman to set expenditure limits on election candidates for their campaigns.

In a statement, the Government Information Department stated that the relevant Bill has received the Attorney General’s clearance.

The proposal tabled by the Minister of Justice, Prison Affairs and Constitutional Reforms, Dr. Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe to publish the said Bill in the government gazette has received the approval of the Cabinet of Ministers.

Subsequently, it will be presented to the parliament for its approval.

According to Minister Rajapakshe, the expenditure cap for election candidates will be determined by the Election Commission.

The candidates can lose their parliamentary membership if they exceed this limit, Minister Wijeyadasa said further, addressing the media briefing to announce Cabinet decisions.