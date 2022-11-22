Government Printing Dept. employees launch strike

Government Printing Dept. employees launch strike

November 22, 2022   05:06 pm

Employees of the Department of Government Printing have launched a strike demanding that their overtime payments be made on time.

Trade unions say that the employees of the Government Printing Department have had salary cuts for the past 04 months, and that they have not been able to resolve the matter through discussions despite repeated attempts to do so.

Therefore all the trade unions of the Government Printing Department are engaged in a strike action since this morning while they say the union action will continue until the salary cut issue is resolved.

