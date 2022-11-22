Disciplinary action against teachers who attended school in casual attire?

Disciplinary action against teachers who attended school in casual attire?

November 22, 2022   06:06 pm

Acting Minister of Mass Media, Shantha Bandara says that steps will be taken to initiate disciplinary action against teachers who had attended schools dressed in casual attire.

Responding to a question during the Cabinet press briefing today (Nov. 22), he emphasized that the Ministry of Education must take disciplinary action in this regard since the culture, morals and the existence of the school system should not be allowed to be changed.

“I hope that the Educational Minister will definitely take necessary actions”, he added.

Further, the Acting Minister mentioned that the matter will be taken up for discussion in the near future.

Commenting on the matter, Minister of Justice Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe stressed that the trade union leaders who are shouting in the agitations, should learn the country’s culture first, and then engage in trade union activities.

“Diverse forces are acting to destroy the culture of the country. It is very easy to destroy a country through cultural confusion”, he charged.

