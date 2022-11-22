Offshore Petrol Vessel P-627 commissioned into Sri Lanka Navy as Vijayabahu

November 22, 2022   07:34 pm

The Offshore Petrol Vessel P-627, the most recent addition to the Sri Lanka Navy fleet acquired from the United States, was commissioned as ‘Vijayabahu’ under the aegis of President Ranil Wickremesinghe today.

The event was held at the Colombo Port this evening, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

Former US Coast Guard Cutter P-627, donated to Sri Lanka Navy by the U.S. government, arrived at Colombo Port on November 02.

The offshore patrol vessel had set sail for Colombo from Seattle, United States on September 03, 2022.

