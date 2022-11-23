Myanmar donates medicines and medical supplies worth over USD 1.48 Mn to Sri Lanka

The government of Myanmar donated a consignment of urgently required essential medicines and medical supplies worth over USD 1.48 Million to Sri Lanka, on Monday (Nov. 21).

The consignment was officially handed over to the Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Myanmar, Janaka Bandara, by the Union Health Minister of Myanmar Dr. Thet Khaing Win, in a ceremony held at the Department of Medical Research in Yangon.

Accepting the consignment, Ambassador Janaka Bandara extended his gratitude and sincere thanks to the government and the people of Myanmar, for the generous gesture of donating medicines and medical supplies to the people of Sri Lanka, in this difficult hour.

The State Prime Minister of Myanmar Senior General, Min Aung Hlaing has granted this donation in response to a request made by Ambassador Janaka Bandara at his Credential Ceremony on 07 June 2022.

The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Yangon says it will make arrangements to dispatch this consignment of medicines to Sri Lanka, as the earliest possible.