Students from Sri Lanka win Indo-Pacific quiz contest

November 23, 2022   08:20 am

Nimsara Nadija Seneviratne and Chamika Pasan Kalhara Nandasiri of the University of Moratuwa in Sri Lanka, became the international champions at the Indo-Pacific Quiz Competition 2022 organised by Rajagiri College of Social Sciences in Kochi, Kerala with support from the U.S. Mission in India.  

Sayan Mazumdar and Bishwayan Bhattacharjee of Government Medical College Hospital, Chandigarh, were the national champions at the event, which saw participation by 534 two-member teams from 16 Indo-Pacific countries, with 11 teams from India and 13 from abroad making it to the final rounds held on Rajagiri Business School campus on November 20 and 21.  

Students aged between 18 and 28 and pursuing higher studies across the Indo-Pacific region were eligible to take part in the contest. Judith Ravin, U.S. Consulate General in Chennai, India, presented trophies to the winners.

Source: The Hindu

--Agencies

