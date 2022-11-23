Govt. Printing Dept. employees to continue strike until solutions are given

Govt. Printing Dept. employees to continue strike until solutions are given

November 23, 2022   09:59 am

The employees of the Government Printing Department have decided to carry on their strike until their demands are met.

On Tuesday (Nov. 22), they resorted to a trade union action urging the authorities to make their overtime payments on time.

Trade unions stated that the employees of the Printing Department have had salary cuts for the past four months, and that they have not been able to resolve the matter through discussions despite repeated attempts to do so.

Therefore, all the trade unions of the Printing Department are engaged in a strike since last morning.

Speaking on the matter, the secretary of the Government Printing Workers’ Union warned that state printing activities would be hindered by this strike action.

