SJB MP suspended from parliament over assault attempt

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) MP Chaminda Wijesiri has been suspended from the parliamentary session after he attempted to assault Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) MP Nimal Lanza.

Accordingly, Speaker of Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena has asked the MP to leave the chamber.

A tense situation ensued in the parliament as MP Wijesiri walked up to fellow MP Lanza, who was addressing the House, and attempted to assault him.

Taking issue with the conduct of MP Wijesiri, other parliamentarians including Minister Susil Premajayantha urged the Speaker to conduct a disciplinary inquiry into the matter.