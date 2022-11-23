Former Minister Muthu Sivalingam passes away

Former Minister Muthu Sivalingam passes away

November 23, 2022   10:44 am

Former Minister Muthu Sivalingam has passed away at the age of 79.

He had served as a Member of Parliament since 2015 and was finally elected from the United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA).

The late Muthu Sivalingam was once the leader of the Ceylon Workers’ Congress (CWC) as well.

Leader of the Up-Country People’s Front and Member of Parliament for Nuwara Eliya District, Velusami Radhakrishnan expressed his grief about the veteran politician’s passing.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Govt Printing Dept. employees vow to continue strike until solutions are given

Govt Printing Dept. employees vow to continue strike until solutions are given

Govt and opposition MPs express views after voting on Budget 2023

Govt and opposition MPs express views after voting on Budget 2023

Police launch special operation to bust drug rackets targeting school children

Police launch special operation to bust drug rackets targeting school children

Trade union says FTZ workers at risk of losing their jobs at any moment

Trade union says FTZ workers at risk of losing their jobs at any moment

This is the system that the protesters wanted to change -Palitha Range Bandara

This is the system that the protesters wanted to change -Palitha Range Bandara

LIVE🔴 Budget 2023 - Third Reading Debate | 2022.11.23

LIVE🔴 Budget 2023 - Third Reading Debate | 2022.11.23

Welgama says CBK will soon become SLFPs leader

Welgama says CBK will soon become SLFPs leader