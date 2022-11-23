Former Minister Muthu Sivalingam passes away

Former Minister Muthu Sivalingam has passed away at the age of 79.

He had served as a Member of Parliament since 2015 and was finally elected from the United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA).

The late Muthu Sivalingam was once the leader of the Ceylon Workers’ Congress (CWC) as well.

Leader of the Up-Country People’s Front and Member of Parliament for Nuwara Eliya District, Velusami Radhakrishnan expressed his grief about the veteran politician’s passing.