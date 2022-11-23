Woman dies after being stabbed by son-in-law

A woman has been attacked to death with a sharp weapon in the Helagama area of the Theripeha police division yesterday afternoon (Nov. 22), as a result of an escalated argument.

The 50-year-old victim, a resident of the Mugunagahapitiya area, has been living with her daughter who was separated from her husband for several years due to a family dispute.

The victim and her daughter had gone to the Helagama Grama Niladhari office to obtain dry rations distributed free of charge by the government.

A dispute ensued when the daughter and the mother tried to obtain the dry rations under her husband’s name. The husband then stabbed his wife and mother-in-law with a sharp knife hidden in his waist and fled the scene.

The two injured have been rushed to the Theripeha Hospital and were transferred to the Rikillagaskada Hospital.

The mother succumbed to injuries on admission to Rikillagaskada Hospital, the police said.

The police have arrested the 27-year-old suspect and he is scheduled to be presented to Walapane Magistrate’s Court.

The police are conducting further probes into the incident.