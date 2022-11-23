Five people arrested with locally-manufactured firearms

The Police Special Task Force (STF) has arrested five individuals who were in possession of 05 firearms manufactured in Sri Lanka, in the Wakare area.

The apprehension has been carried out based on a tip-off received by the officers of Wakare Police STF.

The arrested group of individuals has been identified to be aged between 25 and 50, and residents of Kadiraweli in Trincomalee.

They have been handed over to the Wakare police station for further investigations, according to the police STF.