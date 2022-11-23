President invites all parties for discussion to seek lasting solution for ethnic issue

November 23, 2022   12:42 pm

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has called on all parties in the parliament to join a meeting in the week following the next budget vote to discuss a lasting solution to the ethnic issue in Sri Lanka.

Addressing the House during the debate on the third reading of 2023 Budget which commenced earlier today, the Head of State asked the parliamentarians if they are willing to work together to resolve the ethnic issue.

In response, MP M.A. Sumanthiran suggested that the meeting be convened before December 31, following the conclusion of the budget sessions.

Accordingly, President Wickremesinghe stated that all MPs should meet the week after the vote on the third reading of 2023 Budget on December 08.

The vote is scheduled to be held on December 08 at 5.00 p.m.

