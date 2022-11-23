The Government has taken steps to release 74 bowsers of kerosene today (23) to meet the fuel needs of the fishing community.

Presidential Director General (Community Affairs) Keerthi Tennakoon said that 49 private sector filling stations, 18 cooperative filling stations and 7 other filling stations will continue to distribute kerosene to fishermen.

The Provincial Chief Secretaries and Governors were entrusted the task of distributing fuel to the fishing community from yesterday (22). The supply of kerosene to the fishing community will be fully restored by tomorrow (24).

Around 28 bowsers of kerosene were delivered to Wattala, Hendala, Beruwala (Fishing Harbour), Hendala Wijesinghe, Galle, Ahungalla, Tangalle, Norochcholai, Puttalam, Chilaw, Chilaw Aluwaththa, Velvettithurai, Puthukudiruppu, Kayts, Gurunagar, Thalladi, Myliddi and Kalavanchikudi yesterday (22).

In addition to this, kerosene and diesel will also be issued continuously to fishing communities in 14 ports operated by the Fisheries Department.

The Fisheries Department and the Governors of Galle, Matara, Hambantota, Kalutara, Colombo, Gampaha, Puttalam, Jaffna, Mannar, Kilinochchi, Mullaitivu, Trincomalee, Batticaloa and Ampara are looking into the fuel needs of the fishing community under the direction and supervision of the Chief Secretaries and District Secretaries of South, West, North West, North and East Provinces.

Directives have been issued to supply fuel today to all filling stations that had received approval by yesterday but had not received fuel due to not having paid for it yesterday.

The distribution of the kerosene oil will be carried out by 18 co-operative filling stations where no distribution of kerosene oil has been done so far. Necessary financial facilities have been provided by Cooperative Rural Banks on the recommendations of Provincial Cooperative Commissioners and Secretaries.

Director General of Community Affairs Tennakoon said that the delays in the distribution of kerosene would be completely resolved within the next two days.

If there is any difficulty in obtaining fuel for fishing activities, the President’s Community Affairs Division also requests the fishing community and businessmen to make their requests to the District Governor, Provincial Chief Secretary or the Cooperative Secretary of the concerned district.

