Emirates to operate additional Dubai-Colombo daily direct flight from December

November 23, 2022   04:01 pm

Emirates, one of flag carriers of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has announced plans to add an additional daily direct flight between Dubai and Colombo, starting December 1, to cater to the seasonal increase in the demand for travel.

The additional service, operating as EK648/EK649, will increase the number of daily flights between the two cities to three, including two direct flights and one operating via the Maldivian capital, Male.

Emirates’ second daily flight will operate direct between Dubai and Colombo, except from December 16 to 30, when the service from Dubai to Colombo will stop over in Male.

From December 1 to 15 and from December 31 to March 26, EK648 will depart Dubai at 16:10hrs daily and arrive in Colombo at 21:55hrs. Flight EK648 will be routed via Male from December 16 to 30, and will during that period depart Dubai at 10.30hrs and arrive in Male at 14.45hrs. It will then depart from Male at 17.15hrs and arrive in Colombo at 19.15hrs.

Throughout the period from December 1 to March 26, flight EK649 is scheduled to depart Colombo at 02:55hrs and arrive in Dubai at 05:55hrs.


Source: Gulf News

