Ven. Galwewa Siridhamma Thero remanded again

Ven. Galwewa Siridhamma Thero remanded again

November 23, 2022   04:41 pm

The convenor of Inter-University Bhikkhu Federation (IUBF), Ven. Galwewa Siridhamma Thero, who was granted bail today (Nov. 23) by Colombo Magistrates Court has been remanded until December 06 by Kaduwela Magistrate’s Court in relation to another case against the Thero, the Ada Derana reporter said.

The order has been issued over the Thero’s involvement in a protest near the Ministry of Education in July this year, he said.

Earlier, Ven. Galwewa Siridhamma Thero was granted bail by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court this morning (Nov. 23).

He was held under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) along with the convenor of Inter-University Students’ Federation (IUSF) Wasantha Mudalige for more than three months.

Further, Siridhamma Thero was barred from travelling overseas and making any statement pertaining to this case.

He had also been ordered to report to the Terrorism Investigation Division (TID) on the last Sunday of every month.

Mudalige and Siridhamma Thero were among several other protesters who were placed under arrest following a protest march, organized by the IUSF against the incumbent government, at Union Place in Colombo on August 18.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Agri. Minister assures there's no fertilizer shortage

Agri. Minister assures there's no fertilizer shortage

Agri. Minister assures there's no fertilizer shortage

Human trafficking ring: COPA looks into allegations against embassy officer in Oman

Human trafficking ring: COPA looks into allegations against embassy officer in Oman

MP Chaminda Wijesiri suspended from parliament over assault attempt

MP Chaminda Wijesiri suspended from parliament over assault attempt

CB governors in the past have been talking about everything except monetary policy - CBSL chief

CB governors in the past have been talking about everything except monetary policy - CBSL chief

Uptick in leprosy cases reported among schoolchildren in Sri Lanka

Uptick in leprosy cases reported among schoolchildren in Sri Lanka

Construction of Dambulla - Mahiyanganaya main road halted midway

Construction of Dambulla - Mahiyanganaya main road halted midway

Ven. Galwewa Siridhamma Thero, detained under PTA, granted bail

Ven. Galwewa Siridhamma Thero, detained under PTA, granted bail

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm