Ven. Galwewa Siridhamma Thero remanded again

The convenor of Inter-University Bhikkhu Federation (IUBF), Ven. Galwewa Siridhamma Thero, who was granted bail today (Nov. 23) by Colombo Magistrates Court has been remanded until December 06 by Kaduwela Magistrate’s Court in relation to another case against the Thero, the Ada Derana reporter said.

The order has been issued over the Thero’s involvement in a protest near the Ministry of Education in July this year, he said.

Earlier, Ven. Galwewa Siridhamma Thero was granted bail by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court this morning (Nov. 23).

He was held under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) along with the convenor of Inter-University Students’ Federation (IUSF) Wasantha Mudalige for more than three months.

Further, Siridhamma Thero was barred from travelling overseas and making any statement pertaining to this case.

He had also been ordered to report to the Terrorism Investigation Division (TID) on the last Sunday of every month.

Mudalige and Siridhamma Thero were among several other protesters who were placed under arrest following a protest march, organized by the IUSF against the incumbent government, at Union Place in Colombo on August 18.