Lanka Sathosa has decided to reduce the prices of 04 food items with effect from tomorrow (Nov. 24).

The revised prices are as follows:

White sugar – Rs. 229.00 per kilogram (reduced by Rs. 9.00)

Wheat flour – Rs. 265.00 per kilogram (reduced by Rs. 14.00)

Garlic – Rs. 495.00 per kilogram (reduced by Rs. 30.00)

Big onion – Rs. 255.00 per kilogram (reduced by Rs. 43.00)