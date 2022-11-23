Sports Min. calls for report on exclusion of Chamika from national team

Sports Min. calls for report on exclusion of Chamika from national team

November 23, 2022   06:19 pm

Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe has directed the ministerial officials to call for a report from selectors as to why Chamika Karunaratne was not included in the national cricket team.

The directives were given during the meeting of the ministerial advisory committee on sports and youth affairs held at the parliament complex on Tuesday (Nov. 22).

Accordingly, the ministerial officials will inquire from the selection committee members as to why Karunaratne was excluded from the national squad despite him becoming the player of two tournaments and securing second place in the current rankings.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine

Agri. Minister assures there's no fertilizer shortage

Agri. Minister assures there's no fertilizer shortage

Human trafficking ring: COPA looks into allegations against embassy officer in Oman

Human trafficking ring: COPA looks into allegations against embassy officer in Oman

MP Chaminda Wijesiri suspended from parliament over assault attempt

MP Chaminda Wijesiri suspended from parliament over assault attempt

CB governors in the past have been talking about everything except monetary policy - CBSL chief

CB governors in the past have been talking about everything except monetary policy - CBSL chief

Uptick in leprosy cases reported among schoolchildren in Sri Lanka

Uptick in leprosy cases reported among schoolchildren in Sri Lanka

Construction of Dambulla - Mahiyanganaya main road halted midway

Construction of Dambulla - Mahiyanganaya main road halted midway