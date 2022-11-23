Sports Min. calls for report on exclusion of Chamika from national team

Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe has directed the ministerial officials to call for a report from selectors as to why Chamika Karunaratne was not included in the national cricket team.

The directives were given during the meeting of the ministerial advisory committee on sports and youth affairs held at the parliament complex on Tuesday (Nov. 22).

Accordingly, the ministerial officials will inquire from the selection committee members as to why Karunaratne was excluded from the national squad despite him becoming the player of two tournaments and securing second place in the current rankings.