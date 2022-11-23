SLC to invite ICC Anti-Corruption chief to probe match-fixing allegations by MP

The Executive Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) decided today (Nov. 23) to invite the General Manager of the ICC Anti-Corruption Unit, Mr. Alex Marshall to Sri Lanka to investigate recent allegations of "match fixing" made by a parliamentarian regarding the recently concluded Pakistan Tour.

“Sri Lanka Cricket, as a full member of the ICC and mandated to uphold the integrity of the game at both the national and international level, believes that it is the correct course of action to take in light of the recent allegations made by the aforementioned parliamentarian, which have caused immense reputational damage to Sri Lanka Cricket and its stakeholders,” the SLC said in a statement.