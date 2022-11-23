President Ranil Wickremesinghe said that the government has embarked on a formal program to strengthen the banking system in order to establish the financial stability of the country.

“I certainly don’t like to recreate a beggar nation. We have to stand on our own,” he said at the Lalith Athulathmudali Commemorative Oration.

The President was the chief guest at the function held today (23) at the Bandaranaike Memorial International Conference Hall (BMICH) to commemorate the 86th birthday anniversary of late Minister Lalith Athulathmudali.