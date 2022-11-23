I certainly dont like to recreate a beggar nation  President

I certainly dont like to recreate a beggar nation  President

November 23, 2022   09:27 pm

President Ranil Wickremesinghe said that the government has embarked on a formal program to strengthen the banking system in order to establish the financial stability of the country.

“I certainly don’t like to recreate a beggar nation. We have to stand on our own,” he said at the Lalith Athulathmudali Commemorative Oration.

The President was the chief guest at the function held today (23) at the Bandaranaike Memorial International Conference Hall (BMICH) to commemorate the 86th birthday anniversary of late Minister Lalith Athulathmudali.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana exposes high-ranking police officer involved in kidney racket in Colombo

Ada Derana exposes high-ranking police officer involved in kidney racket in Colombo

Ada Derana exposes high-ranking police officer involved in kidney racket in Colombo

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

President says he will not allow another 'Aragalaya' to topple the govt

President says he will not allow another 'Aragalaya' to topple the govt

Opposition Leader issues strong response to President's statement in Parliament

Opposition Leader issues strong response to President's statement in Parliament

SJB MP Chaminda Wijesiri asked to leave Parliament chamber over assault attempt

SJB MP Chaminda Wijesiri asked to leave Parliament chamber over assault attempt

Third Secretary of Sri Lankan Embassy in Oman responds to sexual abuse allegations

Third Secretary of Sri Lankan Embassy in Oman responds to sexual abuse allegations

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine