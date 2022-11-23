Five parties in UPFA refuse to accept new General Secretary

Five parties in UPFA refuse to accept new General Secretary

November 23, 2022   09:48 pm

Five constituent parties of the United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA) have stated that they do not accept MP Thilanga Sumathipala as the new General Secretary of the political alliance.

Issuing a joint statement, the parties point out that they have not been notified regarding the removal of Minister Mahinda Amaraweera, who was the General Secretary of the UPFA, or the appointment of a new General Secretary. 

Further, they pointed out that the executive council or the allied parties of the alliance must be informed in this regard in accordance with the constitution of the UPFA and its previous precedents.

The relevant statement has been issued with the signatures of General Secretary of the Mahajana Eksath Peramuna (People’s United Front) Tissa Jayawardene, General Secretary of the Eelam People’s Democratic Party (EPDP) Minister Douglas Devananda, General Secretary of National Congress A.L.M. Athaullah, General Secretary of Sri Lanka Mahajana Pakshaya, MP Asanka Navaratne and General Secretary of the Deshavimukthi Janatha Party, D. Kalansooriya.

