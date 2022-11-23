Foreign Minister to attend Indian Ocean Rim Association Meeting in Dhaka

November 23, 2022   10:25 pm

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ali Sabry, left for Dhaka, Bangladesh on Wednesday (Nov. 23) to attend the 22nd Meeting of the Council of Ministers (COM) of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA). 

Foreign Minister Sabry is expected to address the IORA Council of Ministers on November 24 as the current Vice Chair of the IORA. Sri Lanka will assume the Chairmanship of IORA in June of 2023, the foreign ministry said.

The 22nd COM Meeting is attended by the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, State Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Senior Officials of the 23-member countries of IORA and 10 Dialogue Partners of the Organization. 

Minister Sabry will also hold a number of bilateral meetings with counterparts of the IORA countries as well as with the leadership of the Government of Bangladesh, the statement said.

