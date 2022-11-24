Body of unidentified male found in Peliyagoda

Body of unidentified male found in Peliyagoda

November 24, 2022   01:52 pm

The dead body of an unidentified male has been found in the 4th-mile post area of Kelani River in Peliyagoda Police Division, according to the Police Media Division.
 
Police stated that the identity of the deceased individual, who is 4’ 8’’ in height, has not yet been confirmed.
 
The victim is believed to be aged 25-35 years, the police said.
 
Police further mentioned that the deceased was last seen wearing a red and white striped short-sleeved T-shirt and a pair of cream-coloured shorts.
 
The dead body has been placed in the mortuary of Colombo National Hospital for post-mortem.
 
Peliyagoda Police is conducting further probes into the incident.

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

I certainly don't like to recreate a beggar nation  President

I certainly don't like to recreate a beggar nation  President

I certainly don't like to recreate a beggar nation  President

Resolving people's issues is the way to put an end to protests  Tilvin

Resolving people's issues is the way to put an end to protests  Tilvin

Supreme Court issues notice on former President Gotabaya

Supreme Court issues notice on former President Gotabaya

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

The longer SL debt gets suspended, the longer it takes to recover - Sabry (English)

The longer SL debt gets suspended, the longer it takes to recover - Sabry (English)

Emirates to operate additional Dubai-Colombo daily direct flight from December (English)

Emirates to operate additional Dubai-Colombo daily direct flight from December (English)

President invites all parties for discussion to seek lasting solution for ethnic issue (English)

President invites all parties for discussion to seek lasting solution for ethnic issue (English)

CBSL chief responds to accusations being made against the central bank (English)

CBSL chief responds to accusations being made against the central bank (English)