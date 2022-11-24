Import ban on several items relaxed

Import ban on several items relaxed

November 24, 2022   04:53 pm

The government has relaxed the import ban on several items including apparel and clothing accessories, tiles and ceramics, cosmetics and perfumes, air conditioners, freezers and washing machines.

State Minister of Finance Ranjith Siyambalapitiya stated that a gazette notification has been published to announce the decision.

Accordingly, the import restrictions imposed on these items are relaxed with effect from November 23 (Wednesday).

