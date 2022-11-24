Bangladesh seeks direct shipping connectivity, preferential trade agreement with Sri Lanka

Bangladesh seeks direct shipping connectivity, preferential trade agreement with Sri Lanka

November 24, 2022   05:58 pm

Bangladesh has stressed on direct shipping connectivity with Sri Lanka and the resumption of negotiations for early conclusion of preferential trade agreement (PTA) between the two countries.

Foreign Minister Dr A.K. Abdul Momen met his Sri Lankan counterpart Ali Sabry on Wednesday evening, on the eve of the 22nd Ministerial Meeting of Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA).

The two foreign ministers discussed the wide spectrum of bilateral relations and expressed hope to work closely for their countries and inclusive development of the region.

Momen requested to boost trade relations between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka through increased export of agricultural products and pharmaceuticals from Bangladesh at an affordable price.

The foreign minister of Sri Lanka assured that his country is also looking forward to working together with Bangladesh.

The two leaders agreed to expedite forming an institutional platform to hold regular and comprehensive dialogues between the countries at the foreign minister level.

The issue of mutual support for each other’s candidature at various international fora was also discussed with due importance.

Foreign Minister Momen also sought the support of Sri Lanka in repatriating the forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals.

Foreign Minister of Sri Lanka Ali Sabry arrived in Dhaka on Wednesday afternoon to attend the 22nd ministerial meeting of IORA.

Earlier, he also met the state minister for shipping.

Minister Sabry is expected to call on the Prime Minister of Bangladesh along with the ministerial delegations from other member states of IORA and leave Dhaka on November 26.


Source: Dhaka Tribune

