Suspect linked to popular actress arrested for impersonating top cop

Laggala Police have arrested an individual, said to be a representative of a popular actress, for allegedly impersonating a high-ranking police officer and attempting to cheat and take away a gemstone.

The suspect, identified as Gunaratne Bandara, a resident of the Wariyapola area, has reportedly acted in the role of a police officer in a few teledramas.

Police have also taken custody of the gemstone and a vehicle from the possession of the suspect, following the arrest.

The arrested person has reportedly helped to operate a gem mine in agreement with a popular actress and another woman in the Laggala area, according to police.

Police said that the suspect, who is a friend of the husband of the actress in question, had been tasked with taking care of the affairs related to the said gem mine. He had reported introduced himself to the local residents as a Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP).

Further, it has been uncovered that the suspect had visited the local police station on several occasions due to some disputes that had occurred with regard to the gem mine, where he also introduced himself as an SSP.

Meanwhile, there are two pending cases against the suspect so far at two courts, on the charges of impersonating a police officer, the police said.

Police interrogations have uncovered that the individual has acted as a police officer in a few teledramas in minor roles.

The suspect is scheduled to be produced before the courts, while Laggala Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.