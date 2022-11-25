President participates in 55th D.A. Rajapaksa Commemoration Lecture

A special commemoration lecture to mark the 55th death anniversary of late D.A. Rajapaksa was held this afternoon (24) under the patronage of President Ranil Wickremesinghe at the Nawarangahala in Colombo.

This ceremony was organised by the Rajapaksa Memorial Educational, Cultural and Social Services Foundation, and was presided over by the Venerable Anunayake of the Sri Lanka Ramanya Maha Nikaya, Head of the Minuwangoda Patthaduvana Bhikshu Training Institute Venerable Nadagamuwe Vijaya Maitri Thero.

Professor Samitha Hettige of the University of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia delivered the keynote address on “The Belt – Road: Lessons for Sustainable Development”.

The book containing the commemoration speech was also presented to the President, the PMD reported.

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena laid a floral tribute at the statue of late D. A. Rajapaksa.

The Chief Sanganayaka of the Western Province, the Chief Incumbent of the Abhayaramaya Murutthettuve Ananda Nayaka Thero, Venerable Vatinapaha Somananda Thero, Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardhena, former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, Southern Province Governor Willie Gamage, State Ministers D.B. Herath, Indika Anuruddha, Shashendra Rajapaksa, Janaka Vakkambura, United National Party Chairman and Member of Parliament Vajira Abeywardena, Members of Parliament Chamal Rajapaksa, Gamini Lokage, S.M. Chandrasena, former minister Basil Rajapaksa and a group of foreign Ambassadors and other guests attended this event.

--PMD