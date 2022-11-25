Fair weather expected in most parts of the island
Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva province in the afternoon or at night, the Department of Meteorology says.
However, mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere in the country.
Sea areas:
A few showers are likely in sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Hambantota via Matara.
Winds will be from north-westerly or variable direction and speed will be (20-30) kmph.
The sea areas around the island will be slight.