Diesel consignment donated by China to reach Colombo tomorrow

A total of 10.6 million litres (9,000 metric tonnes) of diesel donated by China to Sri Lanka is scheduled to reach the island nation tomorrow (Nov. 26), the Embassy of China in Colombo said in a tweet.

Oil tanker “Super Eastern” carrying the diesel consignment has left Singapore and it will berth at the Colombo Port tomorrow.

This diesel consignment will be distributed among farmers and fishermen in remote areas of the island to upgrade the livelihood of the most-affected sectors of agriculture and fishery.

Reassuring support for Sri Lanka, the Chinese government has handed over 5,500 metric tons of rice and essential medicines worth LKR 3 billion over the past 5 months as emergency humanitarian donations to the island nation.