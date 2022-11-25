Diesel consignment donated by China to reach Colombo tomorrow

Diesel consignment donated by China to reach Colombo tomorrow

November 25, 2022   12:59 pm

A total of 10.6 million litres (9,000 metric tonnes) of diesel donated by China to Sri Lanka is scheduled to reach the island nation tomorrow (Nov. 26), the Embassy of China in Colombo said in a tweet.

Oil tanker “Super Eastern” carrying the diesel consignment has left Singapore and it will berth at the Colombo Port tomorrow.

This diesel consignment will be distributed among farmers and fishermen in remote areas of the island to upgrade the livelihood of the most-affected sectors of agriculture and fishery.

Reassuring support for Sri Lanka, the Chinese government has handed over 5,500 metric tons of rice and essential medicines worth LKR 3 billion over the past 5 months as emergency humanitarian donations to the island nation.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Kiriella says several govt MPs wanted to join the opposition back in May

Kiriella says several govt MPs wanted to join the opposition back in May

Kiriella says several govt MPs wanted to join the opposition back in May

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.11.26

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.11.26

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ven. Omalpe Sobhitha Thero expresses discontent over President's statement on public protests

Ven. Omalpe Sobhitha Thero expresses discontent over President's statement on public protests

'Certain monk making baseless claims about Malwatta, Asgiri Mahanayake Theros'

'Certain monk making baseless claims about Malwatta, Asgiri Mahanayake Theros'

Nalinda Jayatissa says govt making deliberate attempts to postpone elections

Nalinda Jayatissa says govt making deliberate attempts to postpone elections

Sri Lanka, Bangladesh discuss boosting bilateral trade and investments

Sri Lanka, Bangladesh discuss boosting bilateral trade and investments

Will take steps to prevent crop damages by animals - Agri. Minister

Will take steps to prevent crop damages by animals - Agri. Minister