University entrance cut-off marks out soon?

November 25, 2022   04:18 pm

The cut-off marks for university entrance will be released at the earliest possible, Minister of Education Susila Premajayantha says.

The marks are expected to be released in the coming three weeks, the lawmaker said further addressing the parliament session earlier today.

Minister Premajayantha also mentioned that education authorities are making efforts to complete teaching the syllabus by shortening the duration of school holidays in 2023.

“We will be able to hold the Ordinary Level and Advanced Level examinations on time,” he added.

Politicians respond to President Ranil's statement in parliament

Kiriella says several govt MPs wanted to join the opposition back in May

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.11.25

Wadduwa coconut coir product manufacturers affected by soaring prices

Court dismisses private plaint against two cops for blocking protest

COPF discusses crucial amendments to several bills VAT amendment

Sri Lanka in talks with Russia to procure oil for discounted prices - Sabry

COPE meeting heated up during inquiry into proceedings of Central Cultural Fund

