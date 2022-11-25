University entrance cut-off marks out soon?

The cut-off marks for university entrance will be released at the earliest possible, Minister of Education Susila Premajayantha says.

The marks are expected to be released in the coming three weeks, the lawmaker said further addressing the parliament session earlier today.

Minister Premajayantha also mentioned that education authorities are making efforts to complete teaching the syllabus by shortening the duration of school holidays in 2023.

“We will be able to hold the Ordinary Level and Advanced Level examinations on time,” he added.