2021 G.C.E. Ordinary Level exam results released

2021 G.C.E. Ordinary Level exam results released

November 25, 2022   05:59 pm

The results of the 2021 G.C.E. Ordinary Level Examination has been released online, the Commissioner General of Exams announced.

The results can be viewed on the official website of the Exams Department - www.doenets.lk or www.results.exams.gov.lk

A total of 518,245 candidates faced the exam, which was held from May 23 to June 01 at 3,845 centres island-wide.

Some 407,785 of them were school candidates while 110,460 were private applicants.

