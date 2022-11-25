Police seek public assistance to apprehend man who kidnapped a child

The police are seeking the assistance of the general public to apprehend a suspect who kidnapped a 13-year-old girl.

An investigation was launched by Inginiyagala Police into the matter based on a complaint filed by the child’s mother.

According to the police, the mother has alleged that her daughter was unlawfully taken away by the suspect, who is currently in hiding.

The members of the public are requested to inform the police of any information about the suspect to the following contact numbers:

Inginiyagala Police OIC: 0718 59 11 50

Inginiyagala Police: 0632 24 20 22

Name: Sumith Siriwardhana

Age: 47

NIC number: 752496657V

Residential area: Dambagalla