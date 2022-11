Court allows CID to question Thilini Priyamali at prison

The Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court has granted permission to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to record statements from Thilini Priyamali, who is accused of massive financial fraud.

Accordingly, the CID officials are permitted to interrogate the Thico Group owner at the Welikada Prison premises until November 30, Additional Prisons Commissioner General, Chandana Ekanayake said.

Meanwhile, the accused was presented before a prison tribunal at the Welikada Prison, chaired by Colombo Additional District Judge.

During the proceedings, the case filed against Priyamali, for keeping a mobile phone inside the prison cell, was postponed until December 08 for further examination.