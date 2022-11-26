CAA seizes adulterated chilli flakes and chilli powder consignment

The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) has intercepted a lorry distributing chilli flakes and chilli powder adulterated with salt and wheat flour.

According to CAA officers in Ambalangoda, at least 50 per cent of this chilli flake and chilli powder stock was found to be adulterated in a report from the government analyst.

Speaking on the matter, Public Health Inspector (PHI) Hansika Nadeesh stressed that adulteration of food items can have a harmful effect on health.

Balapitiya Magistrate has ordered to destroy 368 kg of adulterated chilli powder consignment unfair for human consumption.

Meanwhile, a suspect arrested over the said incident has been imposed a fine of Rs. 30,000.