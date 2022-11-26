Diesel shipment donated by China reaches Colombo

November 26, 2022   01:27 pm

A total of 10.6 million litres (9,000 metric tonnes) of diesel donated by China reached Sri Lanka today (Nov. 26), the Embassy of China in Colombo said in a tweet.

Oil tanker “Super Eastern” carrying the diesel consignment berthed at the Colombo Port earlier today.

Unloading of this diesel consignment will commence after sample testing, the Chinese embassy said further.

This diesel consignment will be handed over to the Energy Ministry to be distributed among farmers and fishermen in remote areas of the island to upgrade the livelihood of the most-affected sectors of agriculture and fishery.

Reassuring support for Sri Lanka, the Chinese government has handed over 5,500 metric tons of rice and essential medicines worth LKR 3 billion over the past 5 months as emergency humanitarian donations to the island nation.

