Minister gives directives to remove uncleared goods at port

Minister of Ports, Shipping and Aviation Nimal Siripala de Silva has directed relevant authorities to remove all uncleared goods at the port within a period of two months.

A committee consisting of officials of Sri Lanka Customs and Sri Lanka Ports Authority has been appointed in this regard.

The directives were given at a meeting held at the ministry on Friday (Nov. 25).

It is reported that uncleared goods have been stored inside warehouses at the port for nearly 10 years due to various Customs rules and regulations.

According to the minister, the Sri Lanka Port Authority has lost massive amounts of money in terms of warehouse fees and ground rent, since these uncleared goods are stored in 108 containers and warehouses.