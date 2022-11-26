Minister gives directives to remove uncleared goods at port

Minister gives directives to remove uncleared goods at port

November 26, 2022   09:58 pm

Minister of Ports, Shipping and Aviation Nimal Siripala de Silva has directed relevant authorities to remove all uncleared goods at the port within a period of two months.

A committee consisting of officials of Sri Lanka Customs and Sri Lanka Ports Authority has been appointed in this regard.

The directives were given at a meeting held at the ministry on Friday (Nov. 25).

It is reported that uncleared goods have been stored inside warehouses at the port for nearly 10 years due to various Customs rules and regulations.

According to the minister, the Sri Lanka Port Authority has lost massive amounts of money in terms of warehouse fees and ground rent, since these uncleared goods are stored in 108 containers and warehouses.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

'Dubai Sudda' makes revelation about woman involved in human trafficking

'Dubai Sudda' makes revelation about woman involved in human trafficking

'Dubai Sudda' makes revelation about woman involved in human trafficking

Delimitation committee preparing provisions to conduct PC election - PM (English)

Delimitation committee preparing provisions to conduct PC election - PM (English)

21-year-old living in Kundasale dies from electrocution

21-year-old living in Kundasale dies from electrocution

Special statutory body to oversee implementation of National Councils proposals, recommendations (English)

Special statutory body to oversee implementation of National Councils proposals, recommendations (English)

Minister Sabry calls on Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina (English)

Minister Sabry calls on Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina (English)

Tamil parties in north & east to present 03 proposals to President (English)

Tamil parties in north & east to present 03 proposals to President (English)

John Amaratunga says he is expecting a governor position

John Amaratunga says he is expecting a governor position

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm