81st Madras-Colombo Rowing Regatta resumes after three-year hiatus

November 26, 2022   11:07 pm

The 81st Madras-Colombo Rowing Regatta came was held today (November 26) at the Colombo Rowing Club.

Considered to be the oldest boat race in the world between two cities in different countries, the event was inaugurated way back in 1898.

The Madras Boat Club and the Colombo Rowing Club take turns in hosting the regatta every year.

This year’s regatta, which resumed after a three-year hiatus due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, was graced by High Commissioner of India Gopal Baglay, supported by the Indian CEO Forum.

The Men’s fours event in Madras-Colombo is the second oldest inter-club Boat Race in the world after the Oxford-Cambridge Boat race.

Events are held for both men and women over a distance of 1,000 meters, with separate overall trophies for both.

Winners of the Men’s overall receive the Deepam Trophy, while the “Adyar Trophy” is awarded to the women.

This year, the Madras Boat Club secured the Adyar trophy while Colombo Rowing Club men lifted the Deepam trophy.

