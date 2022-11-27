Tamil political parties agree on three steps to resolve issues in north & east

Tamil political parties agree on three steps to resolve issues in north & east

November 27, 2022   12:45 am

The political parties representing the Tamil community in the northern and eastern parts of the island have agreed on three preliminary steps to resolve the issues faced by the Tamil community.

The meeting took place at the official residence of MP R. Sampanthan.

During the discussion, the focus fell on several issues of the Tamil community and a final agreement was reached to propose three preliminary steps to President Ranil Wickremesinghe in order to resolve them.

Speaking to the media in this regard, MP M.A. Sumanthiran said the first step is to return all seized plots of land to respective owners and to halt land grabs.

Second proposal is to enforce existing constitutional and other legal provisions with regard to power sharing and conducting the provincial council elections without delay, according to him.

Thirdly, there should be power devolution on federal basis in the areas of habitation of Tamil speaking people, he added.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

'Dubai Sudda' makes revelation about woman involved in human trafficking

'Dubai Sudda' makes revelation about woman involved in human trafficking

'Dubai Sudda' makes revelation about woman involved in human trafficking

Delimitation committee preparing provisions to conduct PC election - PM (English)

Delimitation committee preparing provisions to conduct PC election - PM (English)

21-year-old living in Kundasale dies from electrocution

21-year-old living in Kundasale dies from electrocution

Special statutory body to oversee implementation of National Councils proposals, recommendations (English)

Special statutory body to oversee implementation of National Councils proposals, recommendations (English)

Minister Sabry calls on Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina (English)

Minister Sabry calls on Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina (English)

Tamil parties in north & east to present 03 proposals to President (English)

Tamil parties in north & east to present 03 proposals to President (English)

John Amaratunga says he is expecting a governor position

John Amaratunga says he is expecting a governor position

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm