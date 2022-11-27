Showers expected in several provinces

The Department of Meteorology says several spells of light showers will occur in the Northern Province within today.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva, Eastern and Southern provinces during the afternoon or night.

Misty condition can be expected in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the morning.

Sea Areas:

Several spells of light showers may occur in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Kankasanturai. A few showers are likely in sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Hambantota via Matara.

Winds will be from north-easterly or variable direction and speed will be 20-30 kmph.

The sea areas around the island will be slight.