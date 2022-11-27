Revenue increased in foreign mail division of Postal Department

Revenue increased in foreign mail division of Postal Department

November 27, 2022   10:05 am

The Department of Posts says that an increase in the number of postal items sent from Sri Lanka to foreign countries, through the postal department has been observed.

The Department of Posts has taken measures to increase the foreign postage fees from August 01, and compared to that, the postage fees of the private courier companies were also raised at high rates.

As a result, the number of postal items sent to foreign countries through the department has been increased and the income has also raised accordingly, the Deputy Postmaster General, Rajitha Ranasinghe said.

However, a decrease in postal items sent to Sri Lanka from foreign countries is reportedly seen.

