Drug shortage to be ended as soon as possible - Health Minister

Minister of Health, Keheliya Rambukwella states that there is a possibility to provide some remedy for the shortage of medicines within the country, before the end of December.

The minister points out that foreign countries and international organizations have implemented a program to import the medicines required for Sri Lanka.

Accordingly, the prevailing medicine shortage will perhaps be ended as soon as possible, the minister said.

Further, minister Rambukwella claimed that currently there is no any shortage of essential life-saving medicines.