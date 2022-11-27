Father clubbed to death by his son

November 27, 2022   11:31 am

A son has attacked his father to death with a club in the Wewaswatta area of Badulla.

The suspect had chased his father with the club in hand to attack him, while the father had entered their house and closed the door to escape from him. The suspect had then broken the door and committed the murder, according to police.

The 60-year-old deceased individual has been identified as a resident of the Wewaswatta area of Badulla.

Police stated that the 34-year-old suspect, who committed the murder, is a mute person suffering from a mental disorder. He has been arrested by Badulla Police.

The body of the victim is still at the place of the murder under police security, while the coroner’s investigation is scheduled to be carried out today (Nov. 27), the police mentioned.

Badulla Police is conducting further investigations into the incident.

