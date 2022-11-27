Main associate of Ganemulla Sanjeewa arrested with grenade and heroin

Police Special Task Force (STF) personnel have arrested a main associate of notorious organized criminal gang leader known as “Ganemulla Sanjeewa” along with a live grenade and 16.2 grams of heroin.

The 25-year-old, who has been identified to be a resident of the Webada area, is suspected to have aided and abetted the murder which took place in the Mawili Super Hardware in Makewita area of Minuwangoda, on August 24.

The arrest was made during an operation carried out on November 25, by a group of STF officers under the orders and instructions of STF Commander, DIG Waruna Jayasundara, according to a tip-off received by officers of Gonahena STF camp.

The arrested suspect has been handed over to the Gampaha Police Station for further legal action.