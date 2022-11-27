Young woman drowns in Divul Wewa reservoir

A young woman has drowned in the Divul Wewa reservoir at the Hindogama area in Anuradhapura.

Police said that she had drowned when a group of individuals including the deceased woman, who had come on a pilgrimage to Anuradhapura, had been bathing in the Divul Wewa reservoir last evening (Nov. 27).

The deceased has been identified as a 21-year-old resident of the Watareka area of Padukka.

Hindogama Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.