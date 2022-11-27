Young woman drowns in Divul Wewa reservoir

Young woman drowns in Divul Wewa reservoir

November 27, 2022   04:21 pm

A young woman has drowned in the Divul Wewa reservoir at the Hindogama area in Anuradhapura.

Police said that she had drowned when a group of individuals including the deceased woman, who had come on a pilgrimage to Anuradhapura, had been bathing in the Divul Wewa reservoir last evening (Nov. 27).

The deceased has been identified as a 21-year-old resident of the Watareka area of Padukka.

Hindogama Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Don't lay a finger on the protest - Opposition Leader issues warning to the govt

Don't lay a finger on the protest - Opposition Leader issues warning to the govt

Don't lay a finger on the protest - Opposition Leader issues warning to the govt

COPF instructs officials to calculate selling price for eggs and submit within a week

COPF instructs officials to calculate selling price for eggs and submit within a week

Two Sri Lankan women from embassy safehouse in Oman repatriated to the island

Two Sri Lankan women from embassy safehouse in Oman repatriated to the island

Main associate of Ganemulla Sanjeewa arrested with grenade and heroin

Main associate of Ganemulla Sanjeewa arrested with grenade and heroin

Irrigation Dept. introduces locally manufactured Water Level Dip Meter to save forex

Irrigation Dept. introduces locally manufactured Water Level Dip Meter to save forex

UGC to introduce tough new laws on university students, to carry out a survey

UGC to introduce tough new laws on university students, to carry out a survey

Circular issued directing dept. heads to strictly control expenses of state institutions

Circular issued directing dept. heads to strictly control expenses of state institutions

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm